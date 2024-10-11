Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $104.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

