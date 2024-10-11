Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sweet Earth Trading Up 26.5 %
Shares of SEHCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Sweet Earth
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sweet Earth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.