Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sweet Earth Trading Up 26.5 %

Shares of SEHCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

