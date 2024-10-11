Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 401782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,205.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

