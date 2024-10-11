Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.