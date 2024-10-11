T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 135665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

