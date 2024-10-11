Tamar Thompson Sells 30,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Tamar Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,729,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

