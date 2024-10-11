Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SKT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 233,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 418.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

