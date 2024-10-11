TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $33.98. 1,140,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

