TAP Consulting LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 78,081 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,788,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 216,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 769,644 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

