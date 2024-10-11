TAP Consulting LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 189.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.1% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. 1,195,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

