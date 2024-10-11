TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

