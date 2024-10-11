TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.3 %

BMI stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,366. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $230.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

