TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 129,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 276,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

