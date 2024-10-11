TAP Consulting LLC Sells 548 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 326,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $93.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

