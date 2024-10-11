TAP Consulting LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,237 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 189,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,195 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,433,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 124,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,098. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

