TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,418 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Target by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

