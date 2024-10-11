Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.