Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

