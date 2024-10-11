T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T&D Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372. T&D has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

