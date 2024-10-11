TechnipFMC plc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Toyne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.