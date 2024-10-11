TechnipFMC plc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Toyne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FTI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.
TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
