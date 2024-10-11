TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TPCS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.30. 34,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 58.41% and a negative net margin of 22.29%.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

