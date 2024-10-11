Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Teijin Stock Performance
Shares of TINLY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 10,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Teijin has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.24%.
Teijin Company Profile
Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.
