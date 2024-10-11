Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 221,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.
TEI opened at $5.83 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
