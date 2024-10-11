Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Terex stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

