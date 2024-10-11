TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0212 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $123.33 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00043033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,539,700 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,242,941 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

