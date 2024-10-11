TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 130,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
TerrAscend Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.