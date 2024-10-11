Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

