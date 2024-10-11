Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $19.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.21. 82,774,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,938,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $700.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

