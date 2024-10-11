Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.90.

TSLA opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

