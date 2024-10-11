Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 61.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,392,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,047,531. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $703.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

