Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 206018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

