TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFI. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
TFI International Price Performance
