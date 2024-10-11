TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFI. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.