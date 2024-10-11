The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Allstate were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.24.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.