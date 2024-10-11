The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $3,044,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

NYSE SAM traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $275.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,797. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $378.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

