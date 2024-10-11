The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

