The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,823,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

