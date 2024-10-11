The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESCT opened at GBX 177.09 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of £698.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.62. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 135.50 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.49).

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

