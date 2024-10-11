The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $98.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

