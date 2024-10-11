The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $189.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

