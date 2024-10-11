The Goldman Sachs Group Raises JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $17.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 6.7 %

JELD stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 223.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 803,095 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

