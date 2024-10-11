The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $16.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.57.

SEMR opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $58,227.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,971.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,715.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $58,227.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,971.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

