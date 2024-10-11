The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Target Price to $32.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

NYSE VTMX opened at $26.96 on Monday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. The company had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

