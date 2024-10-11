The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $7.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Maravai LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

