The Graph Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $71.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

