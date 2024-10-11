The Graph Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $68.76 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00256961 BTC.
The Graph Profile
The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The Graph Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
