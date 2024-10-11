The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MXF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,785. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Claudia Janez acquired 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $39,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

