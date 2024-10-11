The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.38 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

