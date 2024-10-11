The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.93. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

