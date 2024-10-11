The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.