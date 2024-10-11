Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.58.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
